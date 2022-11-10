Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $867,000 Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $488.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.58. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. The firm had revenue of $194.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

