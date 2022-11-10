MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $4,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 150.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in MongoDB by 13.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.89.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $137.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.