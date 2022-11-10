MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $4,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 150.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in MongoDB by 13.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.89.
Shares of MDB opened at $137.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.07.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
