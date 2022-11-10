Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 88,558 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,558 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of TrueCar worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TrueCar by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,876,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 856,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $1.67 on Thursday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

