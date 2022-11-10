CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) vs. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Head to Head Survey

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CapStar Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapStar Financial 30.88% 11.20% 1.32% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 36.13% 11.87% 1.14%

Volatility and Risk

CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

43.6% of CapStar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CapStar Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CapStar Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapStar Financial $141.14 million 2.67 $48.68 million $1.86 9.17 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $185.92 million 3.79 $61.52 million $3.68 10.01

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. CapStar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CapStar Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapStar Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A

CapStar Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Given CapStar Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Dividends

CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CapStar Financial pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CapStar Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats CapStar Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 147 banking offices and 163 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

