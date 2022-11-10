Comparing RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and The GEO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $213.49 million 4.03 $68.64 million $0.10 100.81 The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.46 $77.42 million $0.48 17.60

Analyst Recommendations

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RPT Realty and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 4 3 0 2.43 The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RPT Realty currently has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.39%. Given RPT Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 6.84% 1.87% 0.79% The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04%

Summary

RPT Realty beats The GEO Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

