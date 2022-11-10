Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) & Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Critical Survey

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chord Energy and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chord Energy currently has a consensus target price of $190.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.17%. Given Chord Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Sow Good.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chord Energy and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 53.81% 34.89% 18.57% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and Sow Good’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $1.58 billion 1.83 $319.60 million $61.19 2.41 Sow Good $470,000.00 18.97 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Sow Good on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sow Good

(Get Rating)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

