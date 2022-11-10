Reviewing LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.32 -$33.83 million ($1.15) -15.90 Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 6.04 $2.95 billion $7.23 33.25

Profitability

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LiveRamp and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -14.21% -1.87% -1.52% Automatic Data Processing 17.93% 80.50% 5.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Automatic Data Processing 0 6 2 0 2.25

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.76%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $240.55, suggesting a potential upside of 0.07%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.