Head to Head Review: NovaGold Resources (NG) versus Its Peers

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NovaGold Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 579 2973 3756 78 2.45

Profitability

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 66.47%. Given NovaGold Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% NovaGold Resources Competitors -130.78% 0.02% -0.04%

Risk and Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$40.54 million -34.40 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.50 billion $107.99 million -4.03

NovaGold Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NovaGold Resources competitors beat NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

