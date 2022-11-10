Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target at $7.05

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,955 shares of company stock valued at $203,780 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 Trading Down 4.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 286,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $408.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.42. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.