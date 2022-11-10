Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $81.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.22 on Friday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

