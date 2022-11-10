Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) PT at $79.25

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $29,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. Cabot has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.