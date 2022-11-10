Brokerages Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Price Target at GBX 2,940

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,940 ($33.85).

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPLM shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($38.69) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($37.88) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Trading Down 1.2 %

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,560 ($29.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,393.22. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($24.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,504 ($40.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,438.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,491.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diploma Company Profile

In other news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,576 ($29.66) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($74,150.83).

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.