Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NUE opened at $131.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,501,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.