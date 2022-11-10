Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Price Target at $174.50

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

