Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:IR opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,286 shares of company stock worth $2,402,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

