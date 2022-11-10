Brokerages Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT at $23.18

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,475 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEVI opened at $14.51 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

