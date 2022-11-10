Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLR. Bank of America increased their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fluor has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fluor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fluor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

