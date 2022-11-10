Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) PT at $11.40

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.78.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.