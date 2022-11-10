Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

