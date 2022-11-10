Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target Raised to €78.00

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €77.00 ($77.00) to €78.00 ($78.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($103.70) to €91.50 ($91.50) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Euronext from €101.00 ($101.00) to €94.00 ($94.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $64.55 on Monday. Euronext has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

