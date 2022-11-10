Barclays Boosts GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target to €39.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €37.00 ($37.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEAGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.00) to €33.40 ($33.40) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

