Morgan Stanley Raises GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target to €37.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.00) to €33.40 ($33.40) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.