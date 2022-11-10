Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $123.26 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,465,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $32,746,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

