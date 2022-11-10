Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) vs. LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Head-To-Head Review

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and LICT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.05 $1.36 billion $0.27 19.67 LICT $129.14 million 3.25 $24.92 million $1,331.00 15.78

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than LICT. LICT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 6.15% 6.08% 2.22% LICT 18.46% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telia Company AB (publ) and LICT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 3 2 3 0 2.00 LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $35.08, indicating a potential upside of 560.64%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than LICT.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats LICT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt Okarte, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, Tet, and Ezys brands for logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, building, and public sector industries. It has 18.1 million mobile subscriptions, 1.0 million fixed telephony subscriptions, 2.9 fixed million broadband subscriptions, and 3.4 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. The company operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30,687 voice lines; 5,832 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,522 miles of copper cable; and 816 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

