Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE) & Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Head to Head Review

Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE – Get Rating) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Green Endeavors and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global -13.30% -13.37% -9.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Green Endeavors and Smart Share Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Endeavors 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Smart Share Global has a consensus target price of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 142.86%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Green Endeavors.

6.6% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Endeavors and Smart Share Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.33 -$19.55 million ($0.24) -2.92

Green Endeavors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Share Global.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Green Endeavors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Endeavors

Green Endeavors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hair salons in Utah, the United States. The company operates two Aveda Lifestyle Salons in the Liberty Heights and Marmalade districts of Salt lake City, Utah. Its salons operations consist of three components, including an Aveda retail store that sells hair care, makeup, skincare, and fragrance products; hair salons, which offer hair care and other salon services, such as makeup, skin care, and nail care; and a training academy, which educates and prepares staff about the culture, services, and products provided by the salon. Green Endeavors, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

