Head-To-Head Analysis: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) versus Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $144.93 million 6.12 -$65.58 million ($2.35) -3.03 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $97.07 million 8.85 -$79.00 million ($5.86) -7.07

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Seres Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seres Therapeutics and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 3 4 0 2.57

Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.36%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $76.29, suggesting a potential upside of 84.09%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -1,729.94% -305.32% -73.46% Enanta Pharmaceuticals -134.21% -32.42% -28.72%

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-155, a cultivated bacteria microbiome drug, which is Phase Ib clinical trial to reduce incidences of gastrointestinal infections, bloodstream infections, and graft versus host diseases in immunocompromised patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplants. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-287 and SER-301 that are in Phase Ib to treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401 for patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-262 to treat Clostridioides difficile infection. It has license and collaboration agreements with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.