Graph Blockchain (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 14th

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 14th.
Graph Blockchain Price Performance
REGRF stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Graph Blockchain has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
About Graph Blockchain
