Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

