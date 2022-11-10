Brokerages Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT at $132.76

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

