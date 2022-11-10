Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,651.75.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($33.43) to GBX 2,819 ($32.46) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Investec raised Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.
Admiral Group Price Performance
AMIGY opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $45.18.
Admiral Group Increases Dividend
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.
