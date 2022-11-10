Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $27.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.64.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

CHGG opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

