Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives $162.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDSMY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($164.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($170.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €155.00 ($155.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.