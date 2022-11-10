DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $65.42 on Friday. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

