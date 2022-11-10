Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Target Price at $289.07

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $262.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.83. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

