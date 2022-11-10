Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

