MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.83. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

