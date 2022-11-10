Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,311.00.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($55.56) to GBX 5,150 ($59.30) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($53.60) to GBX 4,830 ($55.61) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Ashtead Group stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $349.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

