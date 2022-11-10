Analyzing Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.
Risk and Volatility
Netlist has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Netlist and Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Netlist
|$142.35 million
|2.87
|$4.83 million
|$0.01
|175.18
|Navitas Semiconductor
|$23.74 million
|21.18
|-$152.68 million
|($0.93)
|-4.30
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Netlist and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Netlist
|3.39%
|13.33%
|6.34%
|Navitas Semiconductor
|-55.52%
|-58.81%
|-25.12%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Netlist and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Netlist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Navitas Semiconductor
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2.88
Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 214.29%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Netlist.
Summary
Netlist beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Netlist
Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.