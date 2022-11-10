Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives $13.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Proximus from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.70 ($13.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.50) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Proximus from €13.90 ($13.90) to €13.30 ($13.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Proximus Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

