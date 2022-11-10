LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:LCII opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

