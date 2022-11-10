Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lannett

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 153,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lannett by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

