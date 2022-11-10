Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.17.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
