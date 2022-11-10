Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €18.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €18.80 ($18.80) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVK. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Evonik Industries stock opened at €18.50 ($18.50) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($32.97). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.97.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

