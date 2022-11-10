Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €670.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €670.00 ($670.00) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($610.00) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($565.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($689.00) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €575.00 ($575.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €512.20 ($512.20) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €479.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €498.23. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a one year high of €417.40 ($417.40).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

