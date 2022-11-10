Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €167.00 ($167.00) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($210.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($204.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($202.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($175.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

ETR:DB1 opened at €162.70 ($162.70) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($135.80) and a 52-week high of €175.90 ($175.90). The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €166.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €164.00.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

