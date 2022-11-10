StockNews.com Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Hold

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $53,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 210,811 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,735,000. Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $12,927,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

