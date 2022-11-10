Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.69.
Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $533.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
