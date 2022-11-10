Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $533.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

