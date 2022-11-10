Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 2,360 Price Target at UBS Group

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,360 ($27.17) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.12) to GBX 2,800 ($32.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($40.30) to GBX 2,640 ($30.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,950 ($22.45) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,995.50 ($34.49).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,095 ($24.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,750.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,177.73. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,320 ($15.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,906 ($56.49).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

