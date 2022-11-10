StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BGI opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

Get Birks Group alerts:

About Birks Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.