Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $52.13

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SM shares. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 4.56. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $54.97.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

