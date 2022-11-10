Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

About Empire State Realty OP

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.